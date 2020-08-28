Barclays Boosts Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $261.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $200.00 to $261.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.41% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.33.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems stock opened at $270.22 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $274.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.12. The stock has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 136.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.59, for a total value of $715,792.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,581.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $47,606.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 625 shares in the company, valued at $136,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,927 shares of company stock worth $18,298,641. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.4% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 8,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 17.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $941,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.