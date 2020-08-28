Barclays Analysts Give Lanxess (ETR:LXS) a €49.00 Price Target

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a €49.00 ($57.65) target price by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. HSBC set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €55.31 ($65.07).

ETR:LXS opened at €50.50 ($59.41) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.81. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.03. Lanxess has a fifty-two week low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a fifty-two week high of €64.58 ($75.98). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is €45.93.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

