Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Cut to C$57.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.94% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CSFB decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$59.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Eight Capital raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$60.00 to C$60.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$59.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$67.86.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$57.54 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$46.38 and a one year high of C$76.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$56.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$58.16. The stock has a market cap of $67.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.47.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

