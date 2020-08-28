Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 204,027 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 75.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204,027 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $7,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,540,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,342 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,401,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,368,000 after buying an additional 1,496,017 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,886,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,707,959,000 after buying an additional 1,239,186 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,902,000 after buying an additional 1,086,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,722,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,121 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Cfra raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BofA Securities cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $114.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.91. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $119.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.24.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $331,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,942.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $476,318.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,957.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.