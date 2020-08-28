Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) PT Lowered to $61.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.11% from the company’s current price.

BNS has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.50 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.21.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $43.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $58.22. The company has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 46.2% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.