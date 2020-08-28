Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New $4.88 Million Investment in MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,875,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.27% of MSG Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSG Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of MSG Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $1,334,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSG Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $10,250,000.

NASDAQ:MSGE opened at $72.42 on Friday. MSG Entertainment has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $172.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on MSG Entertainment from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MSG Entertainment in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on MSG Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on MSG Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSG Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

