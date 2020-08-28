Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New $4.88 Million Investment in MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,875,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.27% of MSG Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSG Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of MSG Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $1,334,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSG Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $10,250,000.
NASDAQ:MSGE opened at $72.42 on Friday. MSG Entertainment has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $172.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.60.
About MSG Entertainment
There is no company description available for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.
Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for MSG Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.