Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866,453 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 61,958 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of F. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 122,082 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 11,611 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 23.9% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 121,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Shares of F opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.33. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.