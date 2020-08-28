Bank of Nova Scotia Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 404.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,170 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.09% of First American Financial worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 21.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 5,093.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter worth $129,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $52.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.69. First American Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that First American Financial Corp will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

FAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on First American Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on First American Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on First American Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.