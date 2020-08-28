Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 4,936 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,586 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $212.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $219.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.64 and its 200 day moving average is $176.60.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 10,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total value of $1,844,236.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,178.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total transaction of $306,891.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,146 shares in the company, valued at $7,926,776.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,891 shares of company stock worth $14,500,154 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.76.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

