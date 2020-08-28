Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 183,798 Shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,798 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $5,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Inc Series C during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 52.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 347.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

DISCK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Discovery Inc Series C from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Discovery Inc Series C stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.47. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.59.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.73%.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

