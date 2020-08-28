Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,563 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,993 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.97.

In other news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,198,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BK traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.55. 4,594,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,445,615. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.21.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

