Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Raised to C$86.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.78% from the company’s current price.

BMO has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$108.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Eight Capital cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$83.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$84.54.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of BMO opened at C$83.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$75.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$76.33. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$55.76 and a 52-week high of C$104.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion and a PE ratio of 11.17.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.33 by C($0.29). The company had revenue of C$5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.89 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 7.9818652 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Cope acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$76.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,905.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,071,876.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.