Bank of America Raises Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Price Target to $36.60

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $32.40 to $36.60 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Liberty Global from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Liberty Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.18.

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.75. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $28.48.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 104.07%. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Global will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $222,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,858.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J C. Sparkman sold 5,883 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $125,778.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,082.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,883 shares of company stock worth $578,579. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $806,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 446,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 27,687 shares during the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Liberty Global by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,649,000. 24.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

