Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) versus Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (NYSE:SVKEF) Head to Head Comparison

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De alerts:

This table compares Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De $7.35 billion 0.60 $1.06 billion $0.82 3.95 Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has higher revenue and earnings than Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De 1 3 2 0 2.17 Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 116.05%. Given Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De is more favorable than Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken.

Volatility & Risk

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De 13.98% 13.98% 1.23% Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De beats Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Company Profile

Banco Santander (México), S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services. The company also provides cash management, working capital solutions, and trade finance; structured credit and debt products, project finance, and asset based finance; financial and strategic advisory services for mergers and acquisition; solutions and services for investing and hedging; and Internet and mobile banking services. It serves individuals, private banking clients, small and medium-sized enterprises, government institutions, and corporate and institutional customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through a network of 1,375 offices; 7,323 ATMs; and 2,784 contact center positions. The company was formerly known as Banco Santander (México), S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander and changed its name to Banco Santander (México), S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in September 2012. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Banco Santander (México), S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México is a subsidiary of Grupo Financiero Santander México, S.A. de C.V.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management, and Other segments. The company offers research services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services. It also provides investment banking services, such as corporate finance advisory services related to acquisitions, divestments, and mergers; equity capital market services related to initial public offerings, rights issues, and placings; and debt financing services comprising corporate loan origination, debt capital markets, leveraged finance, and structured finance services, as well as real estate and shipping finance services. In addition, the company offers venture capital for entrepreneurs and innovators; asset management products that include alternative, equity, fixed income, investment, and private equity solutions; and pensions, life insurance, health care insurance, and disability insurance. It serves large corporations and institutions, private customers, and small and medium-sized corporates. The company offers its services through 189 branch offices. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.