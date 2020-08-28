Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) PT Set at $28.00 by Raymond James

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) received a $28.00 price target from investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 76.99% from the stock’s current price.

BLDP has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.66.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

BLDP stock opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -83.26 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.21. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.22 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 29.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 7.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 107,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the period. 6.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.