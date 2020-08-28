Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Ball by 1.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 59,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 19.1% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 13.6% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 11.2% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 169,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 250.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,407,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,828,000 after buying an additional 1,006,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.64.

BLL opened at $79.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $82.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.04. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.52.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Ball had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In other news, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $610,532.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,416,996.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $231,648.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,116.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,933 shares of company stock worth $4,898,281. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

