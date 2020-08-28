BALFOUR BEATTY/S (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BALFOUR BEATTY/S (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Balfour Beatty plc is an infrastructure services company. Its operating segment consists of Construction Services, Support Services and Infrastructure Investments. Construction Services segment provides physical construction of an asset. Support Services segment engages in the support existing assets or functions such as asset maintenance and refurbishment. Infrastructure Investments segment involves in acquisition, operation and disposal of infrastructure assets such as PPP concessions, student accommodation and airports. Balfour Beatty plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BALFOUR BEATTY/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BALFOUR BEATTY/S in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BALFOUR BEATTY/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of BAFYY opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.25. BALFOUR BEATTY/S has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $7.83.

BALFOUR BEATTY/S Company Profile

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. It operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.

