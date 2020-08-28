B. Riley Comments on Five Star Senior Living Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FVE)

Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Five Star Senior Living in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 25th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Five Star Senior Living’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Shares of Five Star Senior Living stock opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94. Five Star Senior Living has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $163.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $286.58 million for the quarter. Five Star Senior Living had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V3 Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Five Star Senior Living by 714.0% during the 1st quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,539,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at $3,751,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at $3,637,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 1,017.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 286,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 450.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 130,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

