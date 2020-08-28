B. Riley Begins Coverage on Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN)

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Transphorm Company Profile

Transphorm, Inc designs and manufactures gallium nitride (GaN) field effect transistors. It offers products for various high-voltage power conversion applications, such as server/storage products, PV inverters, automotive products, and motor control. The company offers products through sales representatives and distributors in the Americas, the EMEA, Japan, China and ASEAN, Korea, and Taiwan.

