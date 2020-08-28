Avantor Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,957 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,871% compared to the typical daily volume of 150 put options.

In other Avantor news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $747,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,159.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 25,575,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $498,977,458.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,007,477 shares of company stock worth $800,120,976 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVTR. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.18. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.86.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

