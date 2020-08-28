Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $117.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Avalara presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $128.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.84. Avalara has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $144.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -198.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts forecast that Avalara will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $1,536,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 844,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,456,877.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $99,526.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,512,637.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,237 shares of company stock worth $18,160,572 over the last three months. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avalara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avalara during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

