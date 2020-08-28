Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Avalara by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,393,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,988,000 after purchasing an additional 986,344 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avalara in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,388,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Avalara in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,352,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Avalara by 2,278.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 601,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,885,000 after buying an additional 576,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Avalara by 9,382.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 523,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,089,000 after buying an additional 518,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Avalara from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Avalara from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Avalara from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Avalara from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $128.88 on Friday. Avalara Inc has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $144.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -198.28 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.84.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avalara Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $2,081,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 844,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,144,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $99,526.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,512,637.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,237 shares of company stock valued at $18,160,572 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

