Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Raised to $300.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.63.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $243.11 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $254.35. The company has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of 149.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.60.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 291.52%. The business had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total value of $5,456,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 7,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.67, for a total transaction of $1,780,148.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,013 shares of company stock worth $8,904,908. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 458.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

