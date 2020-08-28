Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Raised to $170.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target increased by analysts at Bank of America from $143.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 30.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADSK. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Autodesk from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Autodesk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.63.

ADSK stock opened at $243.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of 149.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.56. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $254.35.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 291.52% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 7,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.67, for a total transaction of $1,780,148.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total value of $1,667,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,013 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,908 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional grew its stake in Autodesk by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 458.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

