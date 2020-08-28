Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $255.00 target price on the software company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.16% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Autodesk’s second-quarter fiscal 2021 results benefited from higher subscription revenues, gross margin expansion and lower operating expenses. Rapid adoption of BIM 360 products and success of the maintenance to subscription (M2S) program drove revenues. We believe higher demand for Autodesk’s cloud-based products, mobile solutions and design suites will drive the top line over the long haul. Moreover, Pype’s acquisition will provide additional value to Construction Cloud users to automate workflows to increase productivity and reduce risk throughout the project lifecycle. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, sluggish growth in Maintenance revenues due to continued migration of maintenance plan subscriptions to subscription plan hurt top-line growth. Renewal rates are expected to decline in the near term.”

ADSK has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.00.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $6.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,865. The stock has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.60. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $254.35.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 291.52% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 7,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.67, for a total transaction of $1,780,148.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total transaction of $1,667,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,013 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,908 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Autodesk by 633.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 110,021 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,316,000 after purchasing an additional 95,021 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 45.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 49,353 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,805,000 after buying an additional 15,411 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 54,862 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,122,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 33,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

