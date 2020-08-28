Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $194.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $181.25.

TEAM stock opened at $188.31 on Thursday. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $198.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.63 and a 200 day moving average of $162.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of -130.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $430.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.86 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 122.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,679,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,848,000 after buying an additional 3,127,251 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth $174,857,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth $123,772,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth $90,455,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,771,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,157,000 after buying an additional 484,589 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

