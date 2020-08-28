Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ATHX. BidaskClub lowered Athersys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on Athersys in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Athersys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Athersys in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Dawson James reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Athersys in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

ATHX opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $442.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of -1.70. Athersys has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $4.38.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Athersys will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 410,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,659.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth H. Traub acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 115,093 shares in the company, valued at $276,223.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Athersys by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 16,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Athersys by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,134,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,403,000 after purchasing an additional 123,142 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Athersys by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Athersys by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 23,411 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

