ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pareto Securities raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a report on Monday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S stock opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $12.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB/S had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB/S will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

