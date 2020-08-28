ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for ASGN in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASGN’s FY2020 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $936.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.82 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 4.79%. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ASGN. TheStreet raised ASGN from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ASGN from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ASGN from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on ASGN from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

NYSE ASGN opened at $72.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.05 and its 200 day moving average is $56.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.30. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $29.04 and a fifty-two week high of $74.78.

In other news, Director Arshad Matin sold 2,473 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $164,677.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,502.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $655,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,906 shares of company stock worth $10,433,621 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in ASGN by 34.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,289,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ASGN by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,827,000 after acquiring an additional 26,048 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in ASGN by 6.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,222,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,518,000 after acquiring an additional 70,741 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in ASGN by 2.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 834,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,677,000 after acquiring an additional 16,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ASGN by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,043,000 after acquiring an additional 51,439 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.