Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARWR. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.00.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $41.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.36. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.36 and a beta of 1.77.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.76 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $3,881,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,605,260 shares in the company, valued at $101,110,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $894,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 85,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 142,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 84,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

