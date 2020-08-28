Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €6.50 by Baader Bank

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) received a €6.50 ($7.65) target price from equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AT1. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.52 ($7.67) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aroundtown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €7.05 ($8.29).

Shares of ETR:AT1 opened at €4.63 ($5.45) on Wednesday. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a 1 year high of €8.88 ($10.45). The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion and a PE ratio of 5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €5.11 and its 200 day moving average is €5.67.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

