Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €5.20 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) received a €5.20 ($6.12) target price from UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AT1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays set a €6.10 ($7.18) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.52 ($7.67) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aroundtown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €7.05 ($8.29).

Shares of AT1 stock opened at €4.63 ($5.45) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €5.67. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a 12-month high of €8.88 ($10.45). The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.62.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

