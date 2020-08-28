Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Director Acquires $496,725.00 in Stock

Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Director Pierre Dufour purchased 11,100 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.75 per share, for a total transaction of $496,725.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,800 shares in the company, valued at $841,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.72. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $47.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 33,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 132.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 102,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 152.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 43.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.