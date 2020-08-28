Arcblock Price Up 51.7% Over Last Week (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Arcblock has a market cap of $15.67 million and approximately $7.55 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00001387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, IDEX, Huobi and CoinBene. In the last week, Arcblock has traded up 51.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arcblock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00130448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $187.82 or 0.01638211 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00199339 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000832 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00159103 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Bithumb, Cobinhood, Huobi, CoinBene, OKEx, DragonEX, LBank, Kucoin, IDEX, Gate.io, Bibox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.