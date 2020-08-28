Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Aqua Metals in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

AQMS stock opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Aqua Metals has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Aqua Metals had a negative net margin of 842.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aqua Metals will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aqua Metals news, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 169,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $195,046.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 861,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,154.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Judd Merrill sold 61,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $70,661.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,571.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 55,420 shares of company stock valued at $49,157 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Aqua Metals by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Aqua Metals by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 732,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 97,722 shares during the period. 17.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

