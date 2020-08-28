Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK) Shares Up 0.6%

Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK) shares shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.92 and last traded at $31.05. 121,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 74,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.87.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average is $29.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF during the first quarter valued at about $13,916,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,291,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 39.8% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 117,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 33,469 shares in the last quarter.

