Anthony Sun Sells 30,000 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $2,007,300.00.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $66.62 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $68.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.31 and a 200-day moving average of $55.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.25 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). Cognex had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cognex from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.82.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Cognex by 117.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Cognex by 29.9% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 11,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognex during the second quarter valued at about $478,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 11.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 685,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,942,000 after buying an additional 70,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Cognex during the second quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.