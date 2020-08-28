Antero Resources Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 55,304 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 870% compared to the average volume of 5,701 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 39,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13,839 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 336.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AR opened at $3.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $996.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 4.72. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $484.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.90 million. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 55.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.73.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

