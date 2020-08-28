Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ATEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Anterix from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Anterix from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anterix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Anterix currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.40.

NASDAQ ATEX opened at $44.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 18.66, a quick ratio of 18.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Anterix has a 12-month low of $29.38 and a 12-month high of $57.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day moving average is $47.19.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). Anterix had a negative net margin of 3,174.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Anterix will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anterix news, insider Elaine Gangeri sold 1,197 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $65,021.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,285.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Gray sold 2,094 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $121,828.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,371,938.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,444. Company insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 31.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Anterix in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anterix in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 17.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

