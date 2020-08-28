Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Now Covered by National Securities

National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Andersons from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Andersons from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Andersons in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a neutral rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Andersons from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Andersons from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.20.

ANDE stock opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $15.95. Andersons has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $588.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.83. Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Andersons will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Andersons in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Andersons by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Andersons by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Andersons by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in Andersons in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

