Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Andersons from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Andersons from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Andersons from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Andersons from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Andersons in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.20.

ANDE opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. Andersons has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $28.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.83. Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Andersons will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Andersons by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

