Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Anaplan from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Anaplan from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Anaplan from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Anaplan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.76.

NYSE PLAN opened at $61.89 on Thursday. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $63.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.20.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.49 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 48.56% and a negative net margin of 40.32%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gagan Dhingra sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $86,080.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 52,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $2,421,582.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 785,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,254,101.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,832 shares of company stock worth $14,759,699 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 4,823.5% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,746,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630,107 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,572,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,926 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,371,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

