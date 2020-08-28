Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.76.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $61.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.20. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $63.71.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.49 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 40.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.56%. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,489,305.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,047.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 24,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,117,695.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,424,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,846,049.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,832 shares of company stock valued at $14,759,699 over the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Anaplan by 4,823.5% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,746,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,389,000 after buying an additional 5,630,107 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,572,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Anaplan by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,183,000 after buying an additional 2,124,926 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Anaplan by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,371,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,243,000 after buying an additional 1,911,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,761,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

