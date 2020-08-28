Analyzing XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) & H & R Block (NASDAQ:HRB)

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) and H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares XpresSpa Group and H & R Block’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XpresSpa Group $48.51 million 3.02 -$21.22 million N/A N/A H & R Block $2.64 billion 1.08 -$7.53 million $0.84 17.57

H & R Block has higher revenue and earnings than XpresSpa Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.8% of XpresSpa Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of H & R Block shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of XpresSpa Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of H & R Block shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares XpresSpa Group and H & R Block’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XpresSpa Group -258.04% -384.80% -71.64% H & R Block -0.29% -1,927.00% 4.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for XpresSpa Group and H & R Block, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XpresSpa Group 0 0 0 0 N/A H & R Block 0 5 3 0 2.38

H & R Block has a consensus price target of $20.17, suggesting a potential upside of 36.63%. Given H & R Block’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe H & R Block is more favorable than XpresSpa Group.

Volatility and Risk

XpresSpa Group has a beta of 2.8, suggesting that its share price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H & R Block has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

H & R Block beats XpresSpa Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products. This segment offers its wellness and travel products through its Website, xpresspa.com. The Intellectual Property segment engages in the monetization of patents related to content and ad delivery, remote monitoring, and computing technologies. As of March 29, 2018, it operated 57 stores in 23 airports. The company was formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp. and changed its name to XpresSpa Group, Inc. in January 2018. XpresSpa Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including preparation of federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing. In addition, the company develops and offers applications for mobile devices, which offer tax return preparation solutions and related services and products. Further, it provides refund transfers, H&R Block Emerald Advance lines of credit, H&R Block Emerald Prepaid MasterCard, Peace of Mind Extended Service Plan, Tax Identity Shield, and refund advance loans; POM, an Instant Cash Back refund option; and H&R Block Pay with Refund option. H&R Block, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

