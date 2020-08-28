Analyzing InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) & Trimedyne (NASDAQ:TMED)

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) and Trimedyne (OTCMKTS:TMED) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get InMode alerts:

This table compares InMode and Trimedyne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InMode 31.76% 27.15% 22.95% Trimedyne N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for InMode and Trimedyne, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InMode 0 0 4 0 3.00 Trimedyne 0 0 0 0 N/A

InMode currently has a consensus target price of $43.75, suggesting a potential upside of 35.24%. Given InMode’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe InMode is more favorable than Trimedyne.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InMode and Trimedyne’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InMode $156.36 million 6.62 $61.15 million $1.60 20.22 Trimedyne $5.57 million 0.09 $230,000.00 N/A N/A

InMode has higher revenue and earnings than Trimedyne.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.1% of InMode shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Trimedyne shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

InMode beats Trimedyne on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions. InMode Ltd. offers its products directly in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Spain, and India, as well as indirectly through third-party distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

About Trimedyne

Trimedyne, Inc. manufactures and sells lasers, and disposable and reusable fiber-optic laser devices for use in the medical field. It offers lasers, fibers, needles, and switch tips for use in orthopedics, urology, ear and nose surgery, throat surgery, gynecology, gastrointestinal surgery, general surgery, and other medical specialties. The company also provides 80 watt and 30 watt holmium lasers, and side firing laser needles to treat herniated or ruptured spinal discs. In addition, it engages in the provision of services, and rental of lasers and other medical equipment to hospitals and surgery centers on a fee-per-case basis. The company operates in Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, and internationally. It markets its products through commission sales representatives in the United States and independent distributors internationally. Trimedyne, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.