Analyzing Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) & CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . (NASDAQ:CVLG)

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . (NASDAQ:CVLG) and Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . and Heartland Express, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00 Heartland Express 2 1 3 0 2.17

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.46%. Heartland Express has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.61%. Given CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . is more favorable than Heartland Express.

Risk & Volatility

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heartland Express has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.6% of CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of Heartland Express shares are held by institutional investors. 32.5% of CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.0% of Heartland Express shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . and Heartland Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . -3.09% -0.26% -0.10% Heartland Express 10.23% 9.57% 7.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . and Heartland Express’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . $894.53 million 0.35 $8.48 million $0.61 30.13 Heartland Express $596.82 million 2.87 $72.97 million $0.89 23.63

Heartland Express has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .. Heartland Express is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CovenantLogisticsGroupInc ., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Heartland Express beats CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over nonroutine routes. The Dedicated Contract Services Segment provides similar transportation services, but does so pursuant to agreements whereby equipment available to a specific customer for shipments over particular routes at specified times. The company was founded by David Ray Parker in 1985 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services. It primarily transports appliances, automotive parts, consumer products, paper products, packaged foodstuffs, and retail goods. The company principally serves retailers and manufacturers. Heartland Express, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, Iowa.

Receive News & Ratings for CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.