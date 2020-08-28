Analysts Set Vroom (NYSE:VRM) Price Target at $64.50

Vroom (NYSE:VRM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.44.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRM. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Benchmark lowered shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company.

Get Vroom alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000.

VRM opened at $66.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.06. Vroom has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $72.68.

Vroom (NYSE:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.43.

About Vroom

There is no company description available for Vroom Inc

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.