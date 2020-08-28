Analysts Set Tervita Corp (TSE:TEV) Price Target at C$5.25

Tervita Corp (TSE:TEV) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TEV shares. AltaCorp Capital raised Tervita from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Firstegy raised Tervita from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Tervita from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tervita from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tervita from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

TSE:TEV opened at C$3.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49. Tervita has a 52-week low of C$2.52 and a 52-week high of C$7.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 462.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$215.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$378.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tervita will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tervita Company Profile

Tervita Corporation provides waste management and environmental solutions to oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The company offers treatment, recovery, and disposal (TRD) of fluids; energy marketing services; processing and disposal of solid materials; disposal of oilfield-generated waste; and supplying and operating of drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management services, as well as provides onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production.

