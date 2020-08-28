Analysts Set Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) Target Price at $22.77

Shares of Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.77.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sohu.com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sohu.com from $10.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOHU. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sohu.com by 34.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sohu.com by 1,409.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 314.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHU opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Sohu.com has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $25.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.84). Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $421.06 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sohu.com will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

