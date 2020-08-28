Analysts Set MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) PT at $21.81

MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.81.

MAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver stock opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAG. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,708,000. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,915,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in MAG Silver by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 173,000 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares during the last quarter.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Featured Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.